Ekeler rushed 13 times for 46 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos.

Ekeler was featured on offense for a Chargers team that was without its quarterback and top three wideouts Sunday. The remaining star on offense finished with a team-high 14 touches, but he was stymied by a stout Broncos defense and held to 50 total yards and no scores. In positive news, Ekeler's efforts helped him reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 13 semi-healthy games this season.The Chargers will still be lacking several key pieces in Week 18, so expect Ekeler to coninue to be featured on offense in the team's regular-season finale against the Chiefs.