Ekeler totaled 94 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Bengals, but he also suffered an unspecified injury attempting to field an onside kick late in the game, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Ekeler fared far better in his second start in place of an injured Melvin Gordon (knee), averaging a respectable 4.4 YPC and finding paydirt after accumulating just 43 yards from scrimmage in Week 13. However, his day ended on a down note, as he needed to head to the medical tent after being injured late. The team didn't clarify what type of setback he is dealing with, but plenty of eyeballs will focus on the Chargers' backfield this week with Ekeler's status in question and Gordon potentially returning to action in Week 15.