Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Per Staley, Johnson suffered an MCL injury and a fractured knee in the Week 9 win. Johnson had been filling a big role on the Chargers' defensive line, playing over half of the team's defensive snaps in all but one contest and racking up 22 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed over eight games. Christian Covington will likely see more work in his absence.