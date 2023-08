Johnson (knee) has been removed from the Chargers' active/PUP list after passing his physical Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson has been recovering from an MCL injury in his knee that occurred in Week 9 of last year. Prior to that injury, the veteran defensive tackle accumulated 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack across eight games. Barring any setbacks, he is expected to start at nose tackle heading into the season.