Bauman has signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bauman, who began his collegiate career at Montana State, transferred to Division II Augustana in 2022. The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder subsequently played in 21 games for Augustana, throwing for 4,160 yards and 43 touchdowns. With the Chargers, Bauman provides the team with added QB depth behind Justin Herbert, Easton Stick and Max Duggan.