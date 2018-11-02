Chargers' Chris Landrum: Ruled out for Week 9
Landrum (hip) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Landrum appears to have sustained a hip injury during The Chargers' win over Tennessee in Week 7, and will remain sidelined as he recovers. As long as Landrum is unable to suit up, Isaac Rochell will remain the uncontested backup to starter Melvin Ingram.
