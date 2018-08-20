Lamp (knee) participated in team drills during Monday's practice, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Lamp's activity level continues to increase since being activated from the PUP list last Monday, having missed the entirety of his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL. He appears to remain on pace for Week 1 of the regular season, despite likely not making an appearance in either of the Chargers' remaining preseason games.

