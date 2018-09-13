Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Opportunities likely in Bosa's absence
Rochell should be in line for an increased role with Joey Bosa (foot) ruled out for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Jack Wang of The Orange County Register reports.
Rochell earned the start in the season opener, recording four tackles (two solo) while playing 51 of 56 defensive snaps. Coach Anthony Lynn said Bosa will "probably be gone for the next couple weeks," keeping the window open for Rochell. It looks as though the 23-year-old will continue to play a heavy role in the Chargers defensive line rotation while Bosa is sidelined.
