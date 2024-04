Gill has signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Gill attended both Ohio State and Boston College before spending his final college season with Fresno State in 2023, where logged 49 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games as well as throwing a pair of scores. Gill will now attempt to secure a depth role in a rebuilding Chargers' WR corps that bid adieu to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason.