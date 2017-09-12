Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Inactive Monday
Attaochu (hamstring) is inactive for Monday night's season opener against the Broncos.
Attaochu was listed as questionable being limited in practice this week. The 24-year-old will hope to be ready to go for their game against Miami on Sunday.
