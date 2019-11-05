Jackson (calf) did not practice Tuesday.

Jackson managed five snaps in Sunday's win over the Packers but has been held out of practice so far this week. Even if the 23-year-old returns to the practice field Wednesday and suits up Thursday against the Raiders, he would likely see limited duty behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.

