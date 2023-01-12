Jackson played six of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and carried once for two yards while adding an 11-yard reception in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers.

Back in action after missing the Lions' Week 17 win over the Bears with a hip injury, Jackson saw his lowest snap share on offense since Week 8, when he played exclusively on special teams in a 31-27 loss to the Dolphins. Jackson will be ticketed for unrestricted free agency this offseason and should be able to find work with the Lions or another team, though likely as nothing more than a No. 2 or 3 option out of the backfield and kickoff return specialist. The 26-year-old produced capably enough in his limited opportunities in 2022, carrying 42 times for 170 yards (4.0 YPC) and a touchdown while adding 12 receptions for 101 yards and another score over his 16 appearances.