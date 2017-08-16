Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Enters concussion protocol
Barner is currently going through the NFL's concussion protocol, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It's unclear exactly when Barner suffered his concussion. Given the nature of the beast, he'll likely miss close to a week, meaning his status for Sunday's preseason contest against the Saints is questionable at best.
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Listed as main kick returner•
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Could see more work this season•
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: May need return job to make team•
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Hooks up with Chargers•
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Won't receive RFA tender from Eagles•
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Set for restricted free agency•
