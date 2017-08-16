Play

Barner is currently going through the NFL's concussion protocol, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

It's unclear exactly when Barner suffered his concussion. Given the nature of the beast, he'll likely miss close to a week, meaning his status for Sunday's preseason contest against the Saints is questionable at best.

