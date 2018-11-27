Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Does not record a catch
Williams (quadriceps) did not record a catch during Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Williams clearly wasn't entirely healthy despite being active Sunday, as the fourth-year receiver played in just nine snaps. Getting what amounted to a week of rest should help Williams, though his fantasy prospects remain limited with Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams seeing the majority of the looks as of late.
