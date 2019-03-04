Chase Winovich: Requires thumb surgery
Winovich will undergo surgery to address an unspecified thumb injury, Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News reports.
The Michigan product managed to participate in most speed and agility drills at the combine despite a thumb injury, which he sustained during the second-to-last game of the past season. Winovich racked up 59 total tackles (33 solo) and five sacks in his senior season for the Wolverines.
