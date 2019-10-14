Hitchens (groin) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate.

Hitchens was limited for every practice last week but ended up watching from the sidelines during this past Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Texans. He'll need get on the field in some capacity if/when the Chiefs host actual practices Tuesday and Wednesday in order to have a chance at playing Thursday against the Broncos.

