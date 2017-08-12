Play

Chiefs' Cairo Santos: Not playing Friday

Santos (groin) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason contest against the 49ers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

A groin injury has conspired to hold Santos out of the preseason opener, pushing Sam Ficken into a featured role for the time being. Once healthy, Santos will resume his role as the unquestioned kicker in Kansas City.

