Chiefs' Carlos Hyde: Signs one-year deal with Chiefs
Hyde signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the one-year deal will come in just under $3 million. Hyde is expected to backup Damien Williams, who came on strong for the Chiefs following the release of Kareem Hunt, ultimately earning a two-year $5.1 million extension towards the end of December. Williams is by far the more proficient receiving back of the two, but there's a real possibility Hyde could ultimately receive the lion's share of the goal line carries which would severely hamper the incumbent's projected touchdown totals. The Chiefs might not be done adding depth to the position either, given the nature of Hyde's short-term contract, so speculation regarding the playing time of the two backs at this point is probably premature.
