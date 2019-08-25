Chiefs' Darron Lee: Dealing with chest injury
Lee exited Saturday's preseason matchup with San Francisco due to a chest injury and is questionable to return.
Lee was originally traded to the Chiefs from the Jets in May for a sixth-round pick in 2020. It's unclear how serious the injury is or how much it could hinder the 24-year-old from trying to earn a rotational role in Kansas City's linebacking corps.
