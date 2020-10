Lee was reinstated by the NFL on Tuesday after completing his four-game suspension, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old received the four-game ban in early September for undisclosed reasons, but he's now available to play should he sign with a team. Lee was a first-round pick by the Jets in 2016 and started 36 games over his first three seasons, but he's been unable to find a new team after working in a reserve capacity with the Chiefs last season.