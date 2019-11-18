Play

Dieter was promoted to the Chiefs' 53-man roster Monday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve, opening space for Dieter to be promoted from the team's practice squad. The 26-year-old appeared in four games for Kansas City last season and caught one of three targets for 22 yards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories