The Chiefs agreed to terms with Taylor on a four-year, $80 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Taylor and Mike McGlinchey were among the premier tackles available in free agency, and both landed in the AFC West after McGlinchey agreed to terms with the Broncos. The 25-year-old Taylor has played right tackle in the NFL, but he figures to slide to the left side with the Chiefs, as this signing signals the Chiefs are out on free-agent tackle Orlando Brown after two seasons. Taylor has never missed a start since being drafted No. 35 overall by the Jaguars in 2019.
