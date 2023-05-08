Taylor will play right tackle during OTAs, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Taylor joined the Chiefs in March via free agency, and it was expected he may move to left tackle after playing on the right side with the Jaguars. However, it appears at least for now, Donovan Smith will get the first crack at protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside, while Taylor will man the right tackle spot.
More News
-
Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor: Lands with Chiefs on four-year pact•
-
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Returns versus Dallas•
-
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Lands on COVID list•