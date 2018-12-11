Benjamin expects to suit up for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Benjamin was inactive for Week 14 against the Ravens as he continued to learn the playbook, but with Sammy Watkins (foot) and Tyreek Hill (heel/wrist) both banged up, the Chiefs need all the help they can get at wide receiver. The big-bodied wideout was released by the Bills in early December after posting just 23 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown over 12 games. He secured a deal with the Chiefs last Thursday and appears set to make his debut just a week later. Still, his snap count may be limited by his knowledge of the playbook.