The Chiefs acquired Farrell from the Raiders for a sixth-round pick Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2022 fourth-round pick stays in the AFC West after appearing in nine games for Las Vegas his rookie year. Kansas City adds depth to a defensive line currently without All-Pro Chris Jones, as he's holding out in hopes of getting a new contract. Expect Farrell to contribute as a rotational defensive tackle ahead of the coming season.