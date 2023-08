Farrell (undisclosed) will practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Farrell went on the non-football injury list July 26 and was removed Wednesday, as he's had two weeks to move past his issue. The 2022 fourth-round pick appeared in only nine games throughout his rookie year due to a shoulder injury, recording 12 tackles and one tackle for loss. Expect the 24-year-old to serve as a rotational piece on the Raiders' defensive line ahead of the coming season.