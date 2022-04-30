Skyy Moore was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs when they selected him 54th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Chiefs were a popular place to mock Moore to before the draft and it's arguably the best landing spot he could have found. It's important to remember, in light of the past few draft classes, that most wide receivers do not enter the NFL ready to dominate NFL cornerbacks. Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are the exceptions, not the rule. So when evaluating prospects we need to focus on who they are and who they could be, without confusing the two. This is especially true with Skyy Moore.

Moore currently looks like a bit of a hybrid and a bit of a project. Actually, to be honest, he also looks like a bit of a running back. Maybe that's just because he wore No. 24. The truth is that Moore was a defensive back and quarterback in high school before becoming a wide receiver at Western Michigan. The fact that he's played the position for just three years should give us confidence that he has room to grow, but that's not the same thing as the confidence he will fully develop into all he could be.

What Moore currently is in the NFL is a deep threat who looks most comfortable playing in the slot. That's the hybrid part. He also has good hands and he's shown an ability to earn a huge target share. What Moore is not yet, is a complete wide receiver who looks like he could win on intermediate routes against top-caliber cornerbacks. That's the project part.

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 5-9 5/8 | Weight: 195 | 40 time: 4.41

Comparable body-type to: Brandin Cooks

Fantasy Outlook

Moore needs a strong camp and then some to become someone you might consider starting in fantasy this season, but that doesn't mean he won't find relevance later in the year. JuJu Smith-Schuster has had a terrible time staying healthy, while neither Marquez Valdes-Scantling nor Mecole Hardman has ever commanded a large target share. Still, in a redraft league you shouldn't plan on drafting Moore in the single-digit rounds. He's a stash in a deeper league or a waiver-wire add when the opportunity presents itself.

Dynasty outlook

It won't likely happen in 2021 but the door is wide open for Moore to earn the No. 1 wide receiver role in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes. Smith-Schuster is only under contract for one season and there's no one else on the roster with Moore's potential. That type of upside makes Moore a late Round 1 pick in rookie-only drafts and a boom/bust WR4 in Dynasty. Just anticipate being patient if you take Moore in Dynasty, he's not likely to pay off in Year 1.

Scouting report

Strengths

10 1/4-inch hands.

Moore's speed gives him big-play ability that should earn him a role as he perfects the rest of his craft.

He has shown an ability to win even when the other team knows he's the No. 1 option in the passing game.

He makes difficult catches regularly and showed good concentration on deep balls even when everything didn't go as planned.

There's an attitude about his game that plays well over the middle of the field. He does not shy away from physicality.

Concerns

His route running looks like he's not fully developed at the position. If that doesn't improve, I'm not confident he'll be a full-time player.

He does not have the type of athleticism or size that makes you believe he could be a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

He may have difficulty in the red zone due to an inability to separate and the physical attributes he's missing.

He can make people miss in the open field, but there's often another defender on the scene by the time he regains top speed.

Stats breakdown

G REC YDS AVG TD 2021 12 95 1.292 13.6 10 2020 5 25 388 15.5 3 2019 13 51 802 15.7 3 Total 30 171 2,482 14.5 16

Advanced stats to know

44.8% -- Moore's Dominator Score on playerprofiler, which ranks in the 90th percentile.

Moore's Dominator Score on playerprofiler, which ranks in the 90th percentile. 20.8% -- He earned a fifth of his team's targets as a 19-year old freshman at Western Michigan.

NFL comparison

I used Cooks as the body comp, but Moore isn't quite as fast as Cooks and doesn't have the same athletic profile. Another comparison I considered was Tyler Lockett, but Lockett is and maybe always has been, a better route runner. Still, Lockett's ability to work both as a slot receiver and an elite deep threat is what Moore will aspire to. A more realistic expectation is someone like Christian Kirk, and I'm sure Moore would be thrilled to land the contract Kirk just did in four years.