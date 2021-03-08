The Lions informed Jones of his release Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 30-year-old linebacker made 42 starts for Detroit over the past three seasons, averaging 59 tackles, 2.7 pass defenses and one sack per year. Although he has 73 NFL starts to his name, Jones could be viewed as more of a backup on the open market.
