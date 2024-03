Davis announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Chris Mason of Masslive.com reports.

Davis played 11 NFL seasons, spending five years with the Rams, two with the Jaguars and the final four of his career with the Patriots. The 34-year-old primarily played on special teams and hadn't played a defensive snap since 2020. He'll finish his career with 118 combined tackles, two interceptions and three fumbles recovered.