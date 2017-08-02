Colts' Andrew Luck: Colts GM expects Luck to come off PUP

Colts GM Chris Ballard expects Luck (shoulder) to come of the PUP list before the regular season begins despite a report that the team may consider placing him on the regular season PUP list, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

A report earlier Tuesday from Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com said he heard "rumblings" that Luck could begin the season on the PUP list (and miss six games), but the official word from the Colts hasn't changed. Luck (shoulder) said Sunday that he's not ready to commit to playing the regular-season opener as he works his way back from surgery to repair a slightly torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. Luck, who is on the preseason PUP list, may be trying to lower expectations and his words were overly guarded. Still, it's unlikely he'll play in a preseason game and there appears to be some risk he won't be ready by the start of the regular season.