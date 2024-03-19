Girgensons notched two assists, three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Girgensons earned his first multi-point effort of the season by assisting on goals from Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch in the first period. In recent games, Girgensons has held down a top-line role at even strength. It's paying off -- he has six points over nine outings in March, accounting for half of his offense through 51 contests overall. The 30-year-old forward has added 63 shots on net, 118 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-5 rating.