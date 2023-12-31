Girgensons (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
Girgensons, who hasn't played since Nov. 24, appears to be available to return to the lineup Sunday against Ottawa. He has chipped in two goals, 27 shots on net and 31 hits in 20 outings this seaosn.
