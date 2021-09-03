site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Andrew Vollert: Shifts back to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Vollert (ankle) reverted to Indianapolis' injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's official transactions report.
Vollert will thus miss the entire 2021 season, barring an injury settlement. He's dealing with an ankle issue sustained during the Colts' preseason finale.
