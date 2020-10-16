site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Chaz Green: Unavailable for Week 6
RotoWire Staff
Green (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Green has played just six offensive snaps through five games, and he'll look to return following the Colts' Week 7 bye.
