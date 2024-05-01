Scott (knee) will have an opportunity to earn the Colts' starting free safety job, according to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley,James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Scott was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, but he missed the entirety of his rookie campaign after he suffered a torn ACL during OTAs last June. It's still not clear when the California product will be 100 percent, or if he is already, but it appears the team believes he'll be healthy enough to compete for a starting job in 2024.