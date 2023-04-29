The Colts selected Scott in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 158th overall.

Scott got to California in 2017 and took some time to carve out a role, but he ultimately turned into a starter in his last two seasons. He recorded seven picks in his Cal career and earned All-PAC-12 honors as a super senior. At the combine, he put down a solid 4.45 in the 40 at 208 pounds. Scott has solid coverage ability and is a willing tackler (207 in college) who can be a depth asset in the Indianapolis secondary.