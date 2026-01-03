Scott (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Scott was placed on injured reserve in early October due to a knee injury. His practice window opened mid-December, but despite being a full participant in practice all week, the 2023 fifth-rounder will be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale. Scott logged two solo tackles across four regular-season games while contributing mostly on special teams and will aim to be fully healthy for the 2026 campaign.