Scott (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Scott's practice window opened Dec. 18, and he will stay on injured reserve yet another week. The defensive back suffered a knee injury in Week 4 against the Rams and has not played a game since the injury. The 27-year-old was a full participant in practice throughout the week, so his chances of returning in Week 18 to bolster the Colts' special teams unit are quite high.