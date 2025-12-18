The Colts announced Thursday that Scott (knee) has been designated to return from IR, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Scott will have a 21-day window wherein he can practice without counting against the 53-man roster. He can be activated from IR at any point in that span, making Monday's game against the 49ers his earliest possible return date. Once back to full health, Scott will stand to operate as one of Indianapolis' top reserve safeties.