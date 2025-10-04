Scott (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The California product had already been ruled out for the Colts' Week 5 matchup against the Raiders, and following his placement on IR, he'll now be sidelined for at least the team's next four contests. Scott has played 63 total snaps (50 on special teams, 13 on defense) over Indianapolis' first four games, recording two total tackles. While he's out for the foreseeable future, Rodney Thomas is expected to serve as the team's top reserve safety.