Colts' Deon Cain: Not expected back for OTAs
Cain (knee) said Sunday that he won't rush his rehab from a torn ACL this offseason and doesn't expect to resume on-field workouts until training camp, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Considering Cain required surgery back in August to address ligament damage to his knee, it's not too surprising that he doesn't plan on participating in the Colts' OTAs in April. That said, the wideout indicated that he's pleased with how he's progressing in his recovery, suggesting he should be back to full strength in advance of the 2019 campaign. Prior to being shuttled to injured reserve, the 2018 sixth-round pick was staking a claim to a meaningful role in the Colts' receiver ranks behind top option T.Y. Hilton. If he avoids any setbacks in his recovery during camp, Cain could have some sleeper appeal heading into the upcoming season.
