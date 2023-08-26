Cain was released by the Eagles on Saturday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cain had one of his better performances of the preseason during Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Colts, catching six of nine targets for 62 yards. However, it wasn't enough to secure a spot ahead of the team's final roster cuts at the end of August. Cain has not recorded a regular-season reception since 2020, and, if the Eagles do not opt to offer him a spot on the practice squad, then the 27-year-old will likely look to sign a contract elsewhere heading into the 2023 campaign.