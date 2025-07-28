The Bills signed Cain to a contract Monday.

Cain spent the 2024 season on the Panthers' and Bills' practice squads before being let go by Buffalo in early December. He's back with the Bills, and while he's unlikely to make the 53-man roster, he will have a shot to make the practice squad at the conclusion of training camp. Cain last saw NFL regular-season action in 2020 as a member of the Steelers, when he appeared in two regular-season games and played 10 snaps on offense.