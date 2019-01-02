Ebron (rest) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

Listed with a variety of injuries throughout the season, Ebron nonetheless managed to play 16 games while posting career-high marks for catches (65), targets (110), receiving yards (750) and receiving touchdowns (13). The absence from practice Wednesday represent an effort to keep him fresh for Saturday, at which point he'll take aim at Houston defense he's already faced twice this season, catching nine passes for 105 yards and two TDs on 18 targets

