Ebron had a tryout with the Giants on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Ebron was one of two free-agent tight ends brought in for a workout with New York on Monday, according to Howard Balzer of SI.com. The 2014 first-round pick of the Lions enjoyed a slight bounce-back campaign with the Steelers in 2020 -- 56 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns over five games --, but he was quickly edged out by rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth last year. As a result, Ebron caught just 12 of 18 targets for 84 yards and one score before his 2021 season was cut short to just eight games due to a knee injury. The 29-year-old received a full medical clearance in February, and he could provide a veteran presence with a new team heading into this coming season.