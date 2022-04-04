Ebron is highly unlikely to return to the Steelers for the 2022 season, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ebron saw a slight bounce-back year during his first season with the Steelers in 2020, but he appeared in just eight games while battling injuries in 2021. Across those eight appearances, he hauled in just 12 of 18 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, all career-worst marks. Pat Freiermuth established himself as the Steelers' clear No. 1 tight end last year, while Zach Gentry should operate as the secondary option in 2022 if Ebron ultimately doesn't return. After Ebron failed to carve out a consistent role in Pittsburgh's pass-heavy offense, he's unlikely to enter the 2022 campaign as a reliable fantasy option, regardless of his landing spot.