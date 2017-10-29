Colts' Jack Doyle: Hauls in 12 passes
Doyle snagged 12 of 14 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Bengals.
Doyle snapped a 3-3 tie midway through the second quarter with a leaping, back-shoulder touchdown grab -- his second score in three weeks. The Colts offense under Jacoby Brissett has obviously been underwhelming during what has been a disappointing season, but Doyle has emerged as Brissett's favorite target in the process. The fifth-year tight end has caught at least five passes in five of his last six games and is the only player on the team with multiple touchdown receptions.
