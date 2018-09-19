Doyle (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Doyle was one of eight Colts to miss practice Wednesday, and it's still a bit early to get a read on whether he's in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Eagles. Through two games to date, Doyle has logged nine catches on 15 targets for 80 yards, while working in a tight-end time share with Eric Ebron, who has caught seven of nine targets for 77 yards and two TDs in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories