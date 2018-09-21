Colts' Jordan Wilkins: In line to see added work with Mack out
Wilkins' teammate, Marlon Mack (hamstring/foot) won't play Sunday against the Eagles, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
With Mack not in the mix in Week 3, Wilkins is in line to head the Colts' backfield this weekend, while Nyheim Hines is set to work in a change-of-pace role. Wilkins thus represents a decent lineup option in most formats, as well as a potential DFS bargain.
