The Browns elevated Wilkins to the active roster Saturday.

Wilkins' elevation comes with Jerome Ford (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks. Wilkins signed with the Browns' practice squad Tuesday after being let go by the team at the end of training camp ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. If Ford is unable to suit up versus Seattle, Wilkins should slot into a depth backfield role behind Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong.